This designer plan by Toland Construction offers an abundance of efficient space and combines timeless appeal with modern style. Boasting a gorgeous entry and two bedrooms on the main level plus two additional bedroom upstairs. The oversized family room offers a fireplace and functional built ins. The living space flows into the kitchen and formal dining room creating an open concept feel. The Owner's suite provides ample room and an oversized closet. Thoughtfully chosen selections include quartz countertops, versatile paint colors, and eye catching lighting throughout. Also featuring a spacious back porch, perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the huge bonus room on the second level which offers so many opportunities such as a play room, media room, gym, or office!