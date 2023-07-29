The PERFECT plan! Two bedrooms on the main floor! And YES! One is the primary! Two bedrooms on the second with a MASSIVE flex space! Main floor also has a study/office OR could be used as a formal dining if you're still into a more formal dining space. Massive kitchen island which comfortable sits 4. This is a TOLAND built home, meaning the finishes are FANTASTIC and the quality is up there! Kitchen looks into the living space, making this 3000 +/- home very warm and inviting. Coffered ceilings give the living space that extra detail as do the built in book cases! The Primary is pure perfection with the perfect nook for morning coffee and quiet time. Outdoor living is massive when searching for a home and YES, we have the "game day" porch which is the cherry on top of this awesome floor plan!