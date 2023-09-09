QUICK MOVE IN!!! The Sawgrass has a large covered front porch that makes it instantly feel inviting. Inside the foyer leads into the dining & great rooms. The great room features a ventless electric fireplace, vaulted ceiling & opens into the kitchen. The kitchen has a large island & walk in pantry. The laundry room also has cabinet space. The Owners retreat has his & hers vanities, a walk-in tile shower & soaking tub. The main level also has 2 guest bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bath. The large covered back porch is perfect for entertaining! The upper level has the 4th bedroom, 3rd bath & bonus room! This plan was inspired by House Plan Zone, LLC. Plans are licensed for use from House Plan Zone or are derivatives of plans copyrighted by House Plan Zone, LLC. Additional 2 & 3 car detached garage options are available on most lots. Ask agent for pricing and details. Estimated completion date: December 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $880,223
