4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $889,000

Your private paradise in Auburn City Limits!Almost 9 acres to explore & enjoy. Long covered front porch w/ view of raised garden area & large front yard. Backyard features 2 decks overlooking new swimming pool & fenced area. Large open living space, dining area, sitting area w/ fireplace,& large kitchen w/ beautiful cabinets,custom quartz countertops, large island & farmhouse sink. New owners ensuite features a glassed in shower & a soaking tub. Huge closet w/built-in drawers, shelves & washer/dryer laundry area. Double doors open to the upper deck overlooking pool & wooded area beyond. Guest suite located at the front of home. 3rd bed/bath on the main floor. Office conveniently located near kitchen.Upstairs is a large bedroom & bath & a flex room that can be used as a playroom or office. 3 bay carport connected to drop zone featuring a brick paver floor & area for storage. Heated & cooled oversized garage w/ tall electric roll up doors, wood walls, 1/2 bath, safe room & workshop area.