Your private paradise in Auburn City Limits!Almost 9 acres to explore & enjoy. Long covered front porch w/ view of raised garden area & large front yard. Backyard features 2 decks overlooking new swimming pool & fenced area. Large open living space, dining area, sitting area w/ fireplace,& large kitchen w/ beautiful cabinets,custom quartz countertops, large island & farmhouse sink. New owners ensuite features a glassed in shower & a soaking tub. Huge closet w/built-in drawers, shelves & washer/dryer laundry area. Double doors open to the upper deck overlooking pool & wooded area beyond. Guest suite located at the front of home. 3rd bed/bath on the main floor. Office conveniently located near kitchen.Upstairs is a large bedroom & bath & a flex room that can be used as a playroom or office. 3 bay carport connected to drop zone featuring a brick paver floor & area for storage. Heated & cooled oversized garage w/ tall electric roll up doors, wood walls, 1/2 bath, safe room & workshop area.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
‘This is pure politics’: Dozens turn out to Auburn board of education meeting to protest unanimously approved mask requirement
- Updated
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
- Updated
With the performance of a lifetime, Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee won gold in the individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.
- Updated
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
Letter to the editor: Auburn University's head football coach Bryan Harsin is right about vaccinations
- Updated
"Right on, Coach!" says a reader.
- Updated
Auburn signee Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion, putting to action a gold-medal plan by her club coach Jess Graba and her college coach Jeff Graba.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at EAMC; Mobile hospital has highest number of COVID-19 patients
- Updated
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at East Alabama Health, which includes East Alabama M…
- Updated
Students and faculty coming back to Auburn this fall will be required to wear masks on campus, according to a statement from the university on Monday.
Watch now: The Auburn gymnastics team rolls Toomer's Corner to celebrate Sunisa Lee's gold medal at the Olympics
- Updated
The Auburn gymnastics team took to Toomer's Corner on Thursday night to celebrate Sunisa Lee's win at the Olympics.
Over 260 manufacturing jobs could come to Opelika as city council expects to vote on project agreement
- Updated
If approved, the agreement and creation of the facility is expected to bring over 260 jobs to the area with an initial capital investment of $130 million.