Elegant French Manor Home on 2 acres with a pond in Hamilton Hills. This 5597 Sqft custom built home has a plethora of special features including custom windows, extensive landscaping with up lighting, wet bard with ice maker and built-in wine rack and a 1200 sqft 3 car garage. The main level of the house boasts an open floor plan featuring a dining room with elegant chandelier. The living room has a gorgeous gas fireplace with architectural concrete surrounding, 10' ceilings, wide plank hardwoods and 8 foot solid mahogany doors. The kitchen has extensive custom cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a Jenn-Air gas cooktop oven with convection and a large island with raised bar top for plenty of seating. Just off the kitchen is the breakfast room with a beadbaord ceiling. The den and kitchen both feature fabulous architectural concrete flooring. The den also boasts an enormous wood burning fireplace with magnificent view of the pond.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and the Auburn gymnastics team beat Alabama and made history again, scoring the program's second-best score ever.
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
- Updated
A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning near Richland Elem…
- Updated
Suni Lee won the all-around in her first Auburn-Alabama meeting on Friday night, earning the first NCAA all-around win of her college career and putting her stamp on the fiercest rivalry in college sports.
- Updated
An Opelika Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Krog…
- Updated
Austin Davis has resigned as Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Auburn announced Monday. Davis leaves after joining the Auburn staff on Dec. 18.
- Updated
Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she sti…
Auburn takeout and delivery company becomes one of the first in Alabama to offer alcohol delivery service
- Updated
The Auburn-based takeout and delivery company called FetchMe, founded by Auburn University alumnus Harrison Evola, has launched one of Alabama…
- Updated
The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
- Updated
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s…