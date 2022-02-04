 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $895,000

Elegant French Manor Home on 2 acres with a pond in Hamilton Hills. This 5597 Sqft custom built home has a plethora of special features including custom windows, extensive landscaping with up lighting, wet bard with ice maker and built-in wine rack and a 1200 sqft 3 car garage. The main level of the house boasts an open floor plan featuring a dining room with elegant chandelier. The living room has a gorgeous gas fireplace with architectural concrete surrounding, 10' ceilings, wide plank hardwoods and 8 foot solid mahogany doors. The kitchen has extensive custom cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a Jenn-Air gas cooktop oven with convection and a large island with raised bar top for plenty of seating. Just off the kitchen is the breakfast room with a beadbaord ceiling. The den and kitchen both feature fabulous architectural concrete flooring. The den also boasts an enormous wood burning fireplace with magnificent view of the pond.

