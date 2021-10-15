 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $899,000

This is the LAST new construction home located in the Overlook at Moores Mill! Beautiful, professionally designed home by Toland Construction! The home is spacious with a total of 4 bedrooms, 1 spacious bonus room, 4 full bathrooms, air-conditioned storage, and we're especially fond of the golf course views enjoyable from the covered patio complete with fireplace! Main floor rooms: master bedroom, master closet, master bathroom, great room, kitchen, wet bar dining room, laundry room, 1 guest bedroom, guest bathroom, covered patio, and a wet bar area. Second-floor rooms: bonus room, 2 guest bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and air conditioned storage. Additional attention to detail items: The master suite offers dual vanities and a closet with built-in shelving. Great room has custom built-in cabinetry. Stairway has custom trim detail. Dining room has coffered ceiling. Kitchen cabinetry and wet bar have grid detail in the glass front units.

