4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $900,000

This gorgeous custom home is situated on 6.88 acres in the Auburn City Limits! The front porch will draw you in with the stunning flagstone accents, white columns, and stained double front doors! When entering the home you’ll be greeted by the sand and finished hardwood floors, stone fireplace, & plantation shutters! The living room features vaulted ceilings, and custom-built ins, and perfectly showcases the stunning back porch. The Chef’s kitchen features, double ovens, an ice maker, a gas cooktop, and a pot filler. There is a keeping room tucked perfectly behind the kitchen with quick access to the powder room. The Main Suite features cathedral ceilings & access to the back porch. The En Suite is breathtaking and features double vanity, a freestanding tub, and a large tiled shower. Upstairs you’ll find the remaining 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The screened-in porch features a durable pet screen and a large extra concrete pad! The best surprise is that the home has AT&T Fiber Internet!