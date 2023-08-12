Enjoy Lake Views by the outdoor fireplace on a HUGE rear porch over looking the lake in the desirable Heritage Ridge at Asheton Lakes! Great floor plan featuring tons of space for all of your needs - 3 Beds & 3 baths on main level w/Study that could be used as 4th BR. Beautiful 5" sand and finish hardwood floors throughout the entire main level (tile in laundry & baths) as well as crown molding. The Great Room w/coffered ceiling & gas fireplace is open to the Kitchen. The Kitchen has a abundance of storage, cabinet space, quartz countertops, SS appliances & a bright breakfast area. The Master Suite includes his & her vanities, soaker tub, separate linen closet & LG walk-in closet w/built-ins! 3 car garage w/entry into mud room w/bench/cabinet storage. Laundry rm is function w/mop sink. Beds 2 & 3 are tucked behind the Kitchen & share a J & J bath. Upstairs is a LG Bonus Room & Bath that could function as an additional BR.