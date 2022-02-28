Charming 4-bedroom 2 bath home that has been completely remodeled with a 3-car attached carport. Home has a new new carpet throughout with new LVP Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms. A nice bonus room with A/C and Heat was added to the rear of the home. Kitchen is open to the living room with granite counter tops. Living Room has an old-fashioned wood burning fireplace. The large back yard is spacious for dogs to play and friends to gather. The home also offers an approximately 1100 Square Foot shop with nice work and storage area.
4 Bedroom Home in Beauregard - $339,900
