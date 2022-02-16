Classic Southern home built in 1890 featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on 2.11 acres just outside of south Auburn. Character and charm are in full effect as you open the door from the columned front porch. Tall ceilings & windows, hardwood floors, beautiful staircase, 2 fireplaces, and an oversized master bedroom with dual closets, its own porch overlooking the pool makes this house extra appealing. The kitchen is enormous with double ovens and dishwashers, an oversized refrigerator, a Viking gas cooktop and brick pavers. 2 bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom. A carpeted spacious bedroom with storage & large bathroom is upstairs. Warm colors, chair rails, crown molding, sitting areas, reading nooks, bar area with wine cooler, wood-burning stove and 2 more porches accessing the pool are awaiting you! Seller has spent over $300,000 refurbishing and remodeling the entire house starting in the early 2000s and has done so while maintaining its historic design.
4 Bedroom Home in Beauregard - $665,000
