Beautiful, newly built home featuring stone accents and a 2-car garage. The living room is complete with coffered ceilings, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The kitchen features white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Enjoy the dining area just off of the kitchen with a large window that brings in tons of natural light. The spacious primary suite features an en suite bathroom with a floor to ceiling tile shower, soaking tub, double closets, and a double vanity with updated mirrors and lighting. The secondary bedrooms are finished with carpet flooring and share a bathroom with a double vanity and shower/tub combo. The laundry room has plenty of cabinet storage. Lastly, the spacious backyard is flat and features a covered patio and storage shed.
4 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $319,900
