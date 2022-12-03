Builder will offer 2500 towards closing if closed by the end of 2022. Master Bedroom Downstairs, Spare Bedrooms Upstairs. View the gorgeous backyard from the elevated deck. Relaxing woods and creek border the backyard. Dedicated and quiet office or reading area. Tiled shower and dual vanities with a water closet complete the luxurious master bathroom on the 1st floor. Convenient to Auburn, Opelika, the KIA plant(26 min) etc. Home is brand new and in impeccable condition.
4 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $338,000
Thompson's eighth-grader at quarterback won game MVP and finished 12-of-14 passing with 207 yards and five touchdowns in the state title game against Auburn High.
"If John Cohen is moving anywhere down the offer list, he better leave no stone unturned."
As Auburn football enters a new era, the program faces a series of obstacles ahead. Auburn will not have the “alignment” it wanted.
Current and former Auburn players, and current and former Auburn coaches, have taken to Twitter with their reactions to the hiring of Hugh Freeze as the school's football coach.
The heavy rains that came through Lee County Tuesday night flooded at least two local businesses in downtown Opelika.
The Auburn people wonder what’s next — wonder how great it could be or how low the school could stoop.
In points and yards allowed per game, as well as opponent completion percentage and yards allowed per carry, Auburn’s recent three-game stretch is out-performing its first eight games.
TUSCALOOSA – If we saw Bryce Young and Will Anderson in Crimson and White for a final time, we watched greatness. If we saw Carnell Williams in the role as an Auburn head football coach for the last time, his work has certainly been a sight to behold.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the death of a 32-year-old Auburn man who was said to be detained and tased by Auburn police.
Auburn football has found its next head coach in Hugh Freeze.