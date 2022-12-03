 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $338,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $338,000

Builder will offer 2500 towards closing if closed by the end of 2022. Master Bedroom Downstairs, Spare Bedrooms Upstairs. View the gorgeous backyard from the elevated deck. Relaxing woods and creek border the backyard. Dedicated and quiet office or reading area. Tiled shower and dual vanities with a water closet complete the luxurious master bathroom on the 1st floor. Convenient to Auburn, Opelika, the KIA plant(26 min) etc. Home is brand new and in impeccable condition.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jon Johnson column: A salute to those for both AU, Bama

Jon Johnson column: A salute to those for both AU, Bama

TUSCALOOSA – If we saw Bryce Young and Will Anderson in Crimson and White for a final time, we watched greatness. If we saw Carnell Williams in the role as an Auburn head football coach for the last time, his work has certainly been a sight to behold.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert