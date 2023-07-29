Check out this beautiful single level home located in Sentinel Hills on over half an acre! This home has zero carpet and provides optimal space for entertaining! As you walk through this open floorplan you will find a large kitchen with ample storage space, a huge living room and a back deck that is to die for! This floorplan also provides great space for all of your guests with oversized bedrooms and a HUGE owner's suite with his/ hers closests and vanties. Come check out this show stopper today!
4 Bedroom Home in CUSSETA - $358,000
