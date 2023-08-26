Immaculate 4br/2ba craftsman home on 3.35 private acres in Sentinel Hills Subdivision. Home is only 2 years old with an open/split plan that offers granite counter tops and custom tile backsplash with SS appliances. Whole house central vacuum system with garage attachments, Owner suite with sep. shower and tub. double vanity and his/hers closets. Beautiful covered rear porch with wood ceiling and ceiling fan. Additional RV slab on the side of the home with 50amp hook up, as well as an outside waste drain. Architectural shingles and gorgeous landscaping! A true Oasis.