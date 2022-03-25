4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $1,777,000

40 Acre Horse Farm located in tax friendly Alabama. attached 2 car garage and a detached RV garage 50 ft. long and 40 ft. wide.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
40 Acre Horse Farm located in tax friendly Alabama. attached 2 car garage and a detached RV garage 50 ft. long and 40 ft. wide.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Authorities are leaving it to grandpa to punish an 11-year-old boy from North Carolina who called a Lee County gas station on Tuesday with bom…
These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.
Catherine Butler got her nickname, along with the knowledge and passion to start a bakery business bearing that name, from a woman called Pie.
It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and charged him with burglarizing three businesses in Beulah early Wednesday morning.
Get outside this weekend and enjoy an array of events to celebrate the warm weather rolling in. Or if pollen isn’t your thing, visit some local performance in Auburn and Opelika.
The construction of the $32 million bridge replacement project on Interstate 85 near exit 60 is expected to last for two more years.
This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
“The Coffee Shop” is new on the block, sporting a name that speaks for itself and serving up unique drinks with a purpose.
Auburn Police have arrested one suspect in connection to the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Waffle House at 2167 South Col…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.