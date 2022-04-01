 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $2,235,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $2,235,000

40 Acre Horse Farm located in tax friendly Alabama. attached 2 car garage and a detached RV garage 50 ft. long and 40 ft. wide.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert