4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $249,995

Single Owner Well cared for home on a large lot (1.7 acres.) Much of the house interior has been recently painted. New washer and dishwasher. Central heat /air is approximately 5 years old. Gas Fireplace, linen closet, driveway recently replaced. Across from Springwood School, One block from Point University Golf Club. Exterior brick and vinyl siding. Roof replaced in 2021. This home sits on a double parcel 12 10 07 26 2 003 004.000 0 Another parcel that goes with the sell faces Cherry 12 10 07 26 2 003 001.000 0