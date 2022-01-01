4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $312,900

Dreaming of living on a golf course? Then, life at Riverside Estates may be exactly what you are looking for! New construction home located off Point University golf course is a now available and currently under construction. The Chadwick plan is a Craftsman style home with approx. 2234 sq ft with 4BR's/2.5BA's. Home offers MBR on main level with 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd level along with a large open playroom. The foyer invites you into the open concept plan of LR, kitchen, and dining area. LR has gas log fireplace w/ LTV flooring. Kitchen has island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. MBA has soaking tub, dual vanities, sep shower, custom vanities, and granite. 2-car side entry garage. Relax on the covered patio and watch the golfer's practice their puts! Call today to schedule your tour!