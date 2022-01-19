 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $425,000

INCREDIBLE describes this fully remodeled home in highly sought-after Cross Creek Subdivision! Situated on a spacious 1 acre lot, this home has the size, layout, updates and jaw dropping curb appeal you have been dreaming of. Just finished updates include an all new high definition architectural roof, new pool liner, new HVAC, custom built shutters and columns, new landscaping, all new paint inside and out, all new flooring, light fixtures, appliances...and the list goes on and on. Call and schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert