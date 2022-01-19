INCREDIBLE describes this fully remodeled home in highly sought-after Cross Creek Subdivision! Situated on a spacious 1 acre lot, this home has the size, layout, updates and jaw dropping curb appeal you have been dreaming of. Just finished updates include an all new high definition architectural roof, new pool liner, new HVAC, custom built shutters and columns, new landscaping, all new paint inside and out, all new flooring, light fixtures, appliances...and the list goes on and on. Call and schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $425,000
