 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $80,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $80,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $80,000

Recently Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath, huge fenced yard, vinyl plank flooring throughout. Great investment! Tenant wants long-term agreement or can move with notice prior to close if buyer wants occupancy. Current tenant pays $900 monthly.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert