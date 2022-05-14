Come take a look at your spacious home in Beauregard! Your home offers an open kitchen with an island over looking your dinning room. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with new flooring in bathrooms including closet. Garden tub in master bathroom. Walk in closets in 3 of 4 bedrooms. Fresh painted walls throughout home. Newly constructed front deck with roof covering. Don't miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $118,000
