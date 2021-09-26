4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $200,000

Charming four bedroom 2 bathroom split-level home with a downstairs bonus room in one of the most sought-after areas in Opelika with over a half-acre of yard! Great covered back porch great for entertaining, a back yard fire pit, a former one-car garage that has been transformed into an attached storage room, and a separate storage shed! This home is priced to sell and ready to move into immediately. All appliances including fridge, washer, and dryer come with the property!