 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $229,000

Come See this great split level home in Northgate Subdivision...this home has 4Bd~2.5ba and it has a new architectural shingled roof and sits on two lots. The living room downstairs has a vented gas fireplace and the half bath is located here is as well. The home also has a 2-car garage with a storage shed out back that conveys with the home. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert