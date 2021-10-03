 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $240,000

Investor special- priced to sell! This home needs some tlc but is a great deal located on a fabulous lot in the heart of Opelika, less than a mile from Northside and Trinity Christian Schools. 2 huge living spaces and updated kitchen all overlooking the private backyard oasis with fabulous screened porch with vaulted ceilings and huge in-ground pool. White and bright kitchen is updated and has gas cooktop and breakfast bar. This home offers an additional basement space perfect for additional work or play areas. Home being sold in as-is condition.

