4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $252,900

The Reagan Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Village at Waterford. Beautiful two story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath with a two car front entry garage. Upstairs you will find the Homeowner's Retreat with en-suite and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and full bath are also upstairs. Ceiling fans in Homeowner's Retreat and Great Room. Classic Endurance Stone Core flooring in living areas of main floor. Painted cabinets throughout. Granite counter tops with tile backsplash in kitchen. 9' ceilings on main floor. Decorative interior doors. Stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, range). Pre-wired for garbage disposal. 2" faux wood blinds (front). Motion sensor flood lights (garage). Smart home enabled package with phone and prewire (per plan). One year in-house warranty and structural extended warranty. Transferrable termite bond. Many additional features.