The Layla II Plan built by DRB Group Alabama in The Village at Waterford. Beautiful two story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath with a two car front entry garage. Open concept with kitchen island. Powder room on main floor. Upstairs you will find the Homeowner's Retreat with en-suite and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and full bath are also upstairs. Ceiling fans in Homeowner's Retreat and Great Room. LVP flooring in living areas of main floor. Painted cabinets throughout. Granite counter tops with tile backsplash in kitchen. 9' ceilings on main floor. Decorative interior doors. Stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, range). Pre-wired for garbage disposal. 2" faux wood blinds (front). Motion sensor flood lights (garage). Smart home enabled package with phone and prewire (per plan). One year Knight exclusive in-house warranty and structural extended warranty. Transferrable termite bond. Many additional features.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $260,550
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Caleb Nix’s dual-threat ability wows throughout season
Thanks to Centerl-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix’s performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
- Updated
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Large Schools)
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Small Schools)
- Updated
The Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center is seeing “record volumes” because people are seeking routine, non-emergency COVID tes…
'We're just a little bit slower paced': Mayor Fuller explains why people choose to live in Opelika instead of Auburn
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller sat down for an interview to discuss the past year and what’s to come in 2022.
Auburn High's Syriah Daniels' basketball skills have not only impressed, but her love of the game has allowed her to develop an even stronger bond with her father, Marquis Daniels.
- Updated
“Everyone has done their part to give Bryan Harsin and his staff everything they could’ve asked for out of them in 2021. That’s why, in 2022, it’s on the coaches.”
- Updated
Auburn University is requiring masks again on campus starting Jan. 3, 2022.
- Updated
"This offseason's going to be big. There's a lot to learn from, and we're going to move onto this offseason and start preparing him for what we do moving forward."