*Ask us about the $10,000 Seller Paid Flex Cash plus up to $4,000 lender credit with use of Approved Lender* The beautiful Wallace plan built by DRB Homes. 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open kitchen, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Gutters, screens, blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included in this home. Amenities area with pool and cabana coming soon. Estimated completion July 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $269,987
