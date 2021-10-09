4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $275,000

Fantastic Grayhawk-build, only 5 years old! This wonderful, single-story brick home is located in the desirable Cedar Creek neighborhood in Opelika. Just off of 431, 105 Cottage Court has quick access to both I-85 and Highway 280. Inside the home, you will notice the fantastic floor plan! Upon entering the foyer, you will immediately notice the spacious family room straight ahead. The family room is open to the breakfast nook and kitchen area. The kitchen features bar seating, stainless steel appliances and updated finishes. The kitchen also has access to the garage and the laundry room. On the other wing of the house, you will find all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The owner’s suite is a great size and features an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, his/her closets plus a soaker tub and separate shower. The other 3 bedrooms are all a great size and share a spacious full bathroom, right off of the hallway. This home sits on a wonderful .38 acre+/- sized lot!