This lovely home in the Opelika Historic District features a large rocking chair porch, 4 bedrooms (1 is currently being used as a large walk in closet but can easily be converted back to a bedroom), 2 full baths, large open kitchen with plenty of natural light, original wood floors in living, dining, master bedroom and 3rd bedroom. The home sits on a large corner lot and is part of the Victorian Porch Tour each year.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $280,000
