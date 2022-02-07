4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $280,900

Attached 2 -car garage.. Open concept kitchen with island opens to breakfast area and family room with fireplace. Owners suite with sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Upper level laundry.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.