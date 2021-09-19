 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $282,700

REDUCED PRICE!!!Updated cabinets in kitchen, wood burning fireplace in den, formal living space, and formal dining area. There is a sun room that leads to an office/bonus area and guest room. Lovely patio area off of sunroom and den area that is perfect for that morning coffee! This home has a security system! Don't let this gem pass you by! So much potential! Home being sold as is.

