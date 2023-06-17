*Ask us about the $21,000 Seller Paid Flex Cash plus up to $4,000 lender credit with use of Approved Lender* The Wallace plan built by DRB Homes. 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open kitchen, quartz countertops and tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Gutters, screens, blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included in this home.