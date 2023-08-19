*Ask us about the $11,000 Builder paid closing cost plus up to $4,000 lender credit with use of Approved Lender* The beautiful Wallace plan built by DRB Homes. 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open kitchen, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Gutters, screens, blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included in this home. Amenities area with pool and cabana coming soon. Estimated completion September/October 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $286,250
