4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $289,900

Location and curb appeal! Located on a gorgeous lot in the heart of Opelika, this large home is less than a mile from Northside and Trinity Christian Schools. 2 huge living spaces and updated kitchen all overlook the private backyard oasis with fabulous screened porch with vaulted ceilings and huge in-ground pool. White and bright kitchen is updated and has gas cooktop and breakfast bar. Brand new master bath with gorgeous subway tile. This home offers an additional basement space perfect for additional work or play areas. No carpet! Fresh paint and cleaning make this beauty ready for a new owner before school starts. Seller will contribute to buyer closing costs acceptable offer!

News Alert