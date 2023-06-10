MOVE IN EARLY FALL!! The Thrive "Allagash" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 2,112 Sq Ft with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A covered porch leads directly into the cozy foyer, which opens to the kitchen, dining and great room. This functional floor plan offers a seamless flow for entertaining or every day life. The laundry room is accessible for the garage, making it a breeze to keep the house clean. It is also located near the front of the house for convenience. The master retreat is located in the back of the house for complete privacy. Featuring a large walk-in closet, double-vanity and Vinyl luxury floor tile, the master creates a luxurious escape. The other three bedrooms complete the opposite side of the house and share a centrally located bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $290,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
Milo’s Hamburgers announced on Thursday afternoon that it’ll open a new restaurant this fall as part of the Northside Crossing retail development.
The Birmingham-based sandwich shop Melt will open a new location in Auburn in early 2024.
The Opelika Rage Room at 1510 Second Ave. will allow guests to break things in a controlled environment. Expected to open in early July, the e…
When the Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of its Emerging Business of the Year at its annual Friday meeting, Valarie Canady ha…
Cohen, who took over as Auburn's director of athletics on Oct. 31, is making almost $500,000 more this year than he did in the same role at Mi…