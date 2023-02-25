*Ask us about the $10,000 Seller contribution towards discount points & Paid Closing Costs plus up to $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender* The Millhaven plan built by DRB Homes. 4 bedroom/3 bath home. The kitchen has an island, quartz countertops and tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The homeowners suite is located upstairs with two closets and en-suite. There is a guest bedroom located downstairs. Gutters, screens, blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included with this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $291,900
