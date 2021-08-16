Location,location! Minutes from 1-85,Tiger Town,Opelika & Auburn.This beautiful 4 bedrm/3 bth home is practically new and meticulously cared for.The open concept plan is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining.Architectural features such as arches,high ceilings & trim detail add to the beauty of this home. Great room off foyer is spacious and has a wood burning fireplace.The kitchen is open to the breakfast room & has stainless steel appliances including double ovens & glass cooktop, lots of cabinets and counter top space...and you won't believe the size of the pantry! All bedrooms are large w/great closet space.The master suite has master bath with double vanities,separate soaking tub & tiled shower.Bedroom 2 has an ensuite bath, bedrooms 3 & 4 share a bath.Hardwood flooring throughout the livings spaces,carpet in bedrooms,and tile in wet areas.Out back,you'll find a covered pergola overlooking a fully fenced back yard. Comes see this beautiful home, you won't be disappointed.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $294,500
