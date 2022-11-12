4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $299,900

Welcome to our Birch A/B Floorplan with 2186 SF of Living Space. Turnkey with Modern Amenities! Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining Room Boasts tons of Details, Spacious Great Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace. The Well-Appointed Kitchen features Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island open to the Breakfast Area & Great Room. Spacious Pantry for Additional Storage. Laundry & Half Bath conveniently tucked on the Main Level. Upstairs you will find an Expansive Owner’s Suite with Trey Ceilings & Tons of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Separate Shower, His & Her Vanities & Dual Walk-in Closets. Spacious Additional Bedrooms w/ Ample Closets. Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring in Many Areas of Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features! 2 Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football. Absolutely a Must See! ***Ask about our Included Home Automation***