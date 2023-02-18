*Ask us about the $10,000 Seller Paid towards discount points & Closing Costs plus up to $4,000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender* The Horizon plan built by DRB Homes. 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops and tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The homeowners suite is located upstairs with en-suite. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 are also located upstairs. Front gutters and blinds, builders warranty, structure home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included in this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $304,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday evening, Opelika police began investigating a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street, in which there were potential…
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles.
Those of us who live in Auburn-Opelika are fortunate to have Wright’s Market as a place to shop for groceries – especially meats. This is a gr…
Schools under brief safety protocol Wednesday
One of the three owners was inspired by a puppy picture of his now three-year-old dog Rocco, and just like that the chicken joint had its very…