 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $306,490

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $306,490

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $306,490

Gorgeous Tucker Floor plan with plenty of space, 4BR 2.5 Bath. Separate dining room, family room, breakfast area and a LOFT UPSTAIRS! Use for office, kids work space, 2 living area and you'll love look and the space! Smart home for your lock and thermostat. Walk in closet and more! Homes are selling fast & limited supply. If you're interested, call me now.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert