UNDER CONSTRUCTION! DESIGNER HOME! Est. Completion: October. The Emily floor plan is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,590 square foot home. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted by an open concept dining space, kitchen and living room. The spacious living room features large windows and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts a large center island and provides ample storage space. As you make your way through the home, bedrooms two and three will be to your left, joined together by a Jack and Jill bathroom that features a large single vanity. On the right, you’ll find the primary bedroom and en-suite bathroom. The owners bedroom features large windows that overlook the covered back porch and a spacious walk-in closet. Bedroom four is on the back of the home along with a full hall bath.