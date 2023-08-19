UNDER CONSTRUCTION! DESIGNER HOME! Est. Completion: October. The Emily floor plan is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,590 square foot home. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted by an open concept dining space, kitchen and living room. The spacious living room features large windows and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts a large center island and provides ample storage space. As you make your way through the home, bedrooms two and three will be to your left, joined together by a Jack and Jill bathroom that features a large single vanity. On the right, you’ll find the primary bedroom and en-suite bathroom. The owners bedroom features large windows that overlook the covered back porch and a spacious walk-in closet. Bedroom four is on the back of the home along with a full hall bath.
4 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $307,601
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remains have been near Lee Road 170 for weeks, authorities said.
The event will feature a variety of vendors from across the Auburn-Opelika area that visitors can stop by while they drink champagne and see t…
Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty.
Authorities said he tried to flee, but they caught him after he crashed his vehicle into light poles.
Here's what we know so far.