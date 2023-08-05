THE GEORGIA - MOVE-IN READY! The Woods in Opelika is the newest community you'll love! The Georgia plan by Brock Built is a beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath home with an open floor concept, spacious living area, large kitchen, and master bedroom with an en suite and large closet. Bed 2 features a walk-in closet while Beds 3 and 4 have double door closets. All share the hall bath. The plan has a long covered porch, rear patio and laundry room near all bedrooms. The community has 2 pocket parks, a dog waste station, and a garden hangout with a fire pit by the lake. With preferred lender, get up to $4,000 in closing costs and explore 100% financing. Come and visit the model home Mon-Sat 11-5 and Sun 1-5 to see for yourself why The Woods is the perfect place to call home!
4 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $308,150
