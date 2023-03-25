The Woods is the hottest new community in Opelika with convenient access to downtown Opelika, I-85 and 280! Everything that Opelika has to offer at your fingertips! The Georgia Plan built by Brock Built is a 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home that is a must see! This plan features an open floor concept w/a spacious living area & large kitchen. The open foyer has a half bath & storage closet. The master bedroom is located upstairs w/ an en suite & large master closet. Bed 2 features a walk in closet w/ tons of space. Beds 3 & 4 have double door closets & are great in size! Beds 2, 3 & 4 share the hall bath. The laundry room is conveniently located close to all bedrooms. This plan also features a long covered porch & a rear patio! This amazing community has 2 pocket parks w/a dog waste station as well as a community garden hangout w/ a wood burning fire pit. Wouldn't you love to watch the sunset over the community lake while entertaining or just relaxing from long day? This is the community for YOU!