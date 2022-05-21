Beautiful new construction home in progress less than 15 minutes from Auburn or Moores Mill Road Publix ! 4/2 with open floor plan, electric fireplace with tile/shiplap surround. Kitchen has granite with custom subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features tiled shower and separate soak tub, double vanity with quartz countertop. Large lot with covered patio. Estimated Completion 08-31-2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $314,900
