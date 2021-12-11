4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $315,000

Charming single story 4 bedroom/2 bath with amazing entertainment areas! Plenty of upgrades including the rear patio, heated saltwater pool, jacuzzi and pool deck, zoned HVAC, electric fireplace in great room, crown and judges panels in the dining room, granite in kitchen and baths, brushed nickel lighting and plumbing, tile in the baths, large master suite with separate tub and tiled shower with h2 walk in closets. Kitchen has island & pantry & overlooks family room. LVP flooring in foyer, family room, kitchen, laundry and all bedrooms.