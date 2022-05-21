4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $315,900

Check out this one level 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the beautiful Cedar Creek neighborhood. Open floor plan with a large living area. Spacious kitchen with a large island. Plenty of cabinet and counter space. Right off the kitchen is the dining area with large windows allowing ample of natural light. You have to check out the large primary suite with tray ceilings. Ensuite bathroom has a big double vanity, soaker tub, stand-up shower, & two closets. Bedrooms 2-4 are spacious as well. Do you love outdoor space? Right off the kitchen will lead you to the covered back patio, perfect to enjoy the Spring weather. Plenty of yard space for your outdoor activities. Cedar Creek is an established neighborhood with existing and new construction homes from Estate size to cottage style homes. Just minutes from Hwy 431, hwy 280, and I-85. Close to primary and secondary schools.