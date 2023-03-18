Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on the beautiful outskirts of Opelika! This home is situated on a little less than a quarter acre lot, NO HOA and a beautiful pond view. Once you enter the home and make your way into the open foyer you will find a private dining room which then leads to a large kitchen and living space. The spacious open concept kitchen area includes stove, microwave and dishwasher with tile floors. Also just beyond the foyer there is a half bath convenient for entertaining. The second floor boasts 4 spacious bedrooms that all have large closet spaces. Once you make your way upstairs retreat to the master bedroom which features a spacious bath, separate shower and vanity. The convenient laundry room is also upstairs with plenty of space for extra storage. This home has it all!