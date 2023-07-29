Don't miss out on this captivating craftsman home, situated in a fantastic Opelika location! Conveniently located just off I-85, this residence offers quick access to Tiger Town, Opelika, downtown Auburn, and an easy route to Columbus or Montgomery. The first floor showcases a formal dining room and a powder bathroom, perfectly accommodating for guests. The updated kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring granite countertops, a spacious island, stainless-steel appliances, and a seamless connection to the living room. Enjoy the serenity of your covered back porch, providing a view of the pond. Retreat upstairs to discover the luxurious primary suite, complete with an en-suite bathroom and a generously sized walk-in closet. The bathroom is a haven of relaxation, boasting granite countertops, dual sinks, a spacious soaking tub, and a large shower. Three additional bedrooms on the upper level share a spacious full bathroom, conveniently accessible from the hallway and adjoining two bedrooms.