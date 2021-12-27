 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $319,900

This home in north Opelika offers many great options. One of the first things you notice is the large front porch, perfect for rocking chairs. The main level has maintenance free LVP flooring. The great room is spacious with doors that lead out on the covered back deck. The kitchen has a built-in desk area and oversized breakfast area and bar space. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops highlight this great space. The garage offers the highly desired third car area, perfect for workshop or extra storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is huge with a large ensuite bathroom and nice closet space. The laundry room is also on this floor for easy access. The back yard overlooks a beautiful, wooded area with creek. Come check out this magnificent home today before it gets away!

