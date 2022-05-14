Check out this one level 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the beautiful Cedar Creek neighborhood. Open floor plan with a large living area. Spacious kitchen with a large island. Plenty of cabinet and counter space. Right off the kitchen is the dining area with large windows allowing ample of natural light. You have to check out the large primary suite with tray ceilings. Ensuite bathroom has a big double vanity, soaker tub, stand-up shower, & two closets. Bedrooms 2-4 are spacious as well. Do you love outdoor space? Right off the kitchen will lead you to the covered back patio, perfect to enjoy the Spring weather. Plenty of yard space for your outdoor activities. Cedar Creek is an established neighborhood with existing and new construction homes from Estate size to cottage style homes. Just minutes from Hwy 431, hwy 280, and I-85. Close to primary and secondary schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn Ward 5 Councilman Steven Dixon was found guilty Tuesday in Auburn Municipal Court of continuing to rent out his basement after the City…
Through tragedy and grief, the Hornsby family of Auburn has found a stronger faith in God and the hope that spreading awareness about teen dru…
The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the parking lot of Surge Trampoline Park.
Terri Williams-Flournoy is headed back to her alma mater.
Lee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Opelika man, who was out of jail on bond after being arrested in February on child pornography …
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
Opelika Police are warning local residents to watch out for catalytic converter thieves.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in taking approximately $725 worth of merc…
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."